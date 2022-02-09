Why did Nu Holdings stock go up today? Fintechs take charge

Feb. 09, 2022 4:19 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)LSPD, SOFI, PSFE, BLND, ADYEY, QIWI, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Asian woman hand using mobile phone with online transaction application, Concept financial technology (fintech)

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) jumped 14.5% on Wednesday, as fintech stocks rallied on a broad risk-on day.
  • NU shares closed at its highest level seen since mid-December - around the same time when the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • Aside from NU, fintech stocks that dominated Wednesday's session included, Block (NYSE:SQ) +10.3%, Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) +5.1%, Ayden (OTCPK:ADYEY) +11.7%, Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) +7.6%, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) +4.1%, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) +6.1% and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) +6.6%. Check out the list of stocks followed by people who follow NU here.
  • The company has not announced meaningful catalysts in recent weeks, though it snagged a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs at the beginning of January.
  • See why SA contributor Star Investments thought Nu Holdings was a Buy at the end of 2021.
