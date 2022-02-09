Advanced Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.42, revenue of $396.93M beats by $39.94M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:19 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Energy press release (NASDAQ:AEIS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.42.
- Revenue of $396.93M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $39.94M.
- “We delivered strong revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter, largely due to improved availability of critical ICs,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “We enter 2022 with robust demand for our industry-leading power solutions. Although our business continues to be impacted by supply constraints, our fourth quarter results demonstrate that we can respond quickly as conditions improve. With a solid pipeline of new technologies and products, Advanced Energy is well positioned for long-term profitable growth.”