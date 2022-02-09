Advanced Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.42, revenue of $396.93M beats by $39.94M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:19 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Advanced Energy press release (NASDAQ:AEIS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $396.93M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $39.94M.
  • “We delivered strong revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter, largely due to improved availability of critical ICs,” said Steve Kelley, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. “We enter 2022 with robust demand for our industry-leading power solutions. Although our business continues to be impacted by supply constraints, our fourth quarter results demonstrate that we can respond quickly as conditions improve. With a solid pipeline of new technologies and products, Advanced Energy is well positioned for long-term profitable growth.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.