Two Harbors Investment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.01, Net interest income of $12.85M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:20 PM ETTwo Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Two Harbors Investment press release (NYSE:TWO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.01.
- Net interest income of $12.85M (-74.2% Y/Y).
- Shares +0.19%.
- Reported book value of $5.87 per common share, representing a (5.6)% quarterly return on book value.
- Declared a fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.17 per share.
- Continued strength in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) flow sale program, which offset impact of fast prepayment speeds.
- “Our portfolio performance was impacted by spread widening and higher volatility during the fourth quarter. While the investment environment for RMBS was challenging, we capitalized on opportunities to purchase MSR at attractive levels.” stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors’ President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.