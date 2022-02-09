AeroVironment bags $10.5M Foreign Military Sales contract
Feb. 09, 2022
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) received a $10.5M firm-fixed-price U.S. Dept. of Defense Foreign Military Sales contract on Jan. 21.
- The contract includes the delivery of Puma LE small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) over a 6-year period to an allied nation, as well as add-on air vehicle kits, initial spares packages, training and support.
- Puma LE weighs 23.5 lbs and is launchable by hand/bungee, making it easy to deploy and recover in any environment.
- AVAV's small UAS comprises the majority of all unmanned aircraft in the Defense Dept. inventory, and its rapidly growing international customer base numbers over 50 allied governments.