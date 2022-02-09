Marqeta names new CFO, expects Q4 results to top guidance

Feb. 09, 2022 4:25 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Smartphone with credit card set mockup banner. Plastic golden, silver, bronze pay card and cellphone with blank screen isolated on grey background, mobile payment concept, realistic 3d illustration

Andrei Akushevich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock jumps 13% in after-hours trading after the card issuing platform expects Q4 results to exceed guidance on higher-than-expected processing volumes.
  • The company also named Mike Milotich as its new chief financial officer, effective Feb. 22. Milotich joins Marqeta (MQ) from Visa (NYSE:V), where he was most recently senior vice president of investor relations and corporate finance. Tripp Faix, the company's current CFO, decided to step down from his role after three and a half years on the job.
  • Marqeta (MQ) said it expects Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to exceed its guidance. In November, the company said it expected Q4 net revenue of $134M-$139M and adjusted EBITDA of -$7M to -$10M. The company will release Q4 and full year 2021 results on March 9. Consensus estimate for Q4 revenue is $137.8M.
