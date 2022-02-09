Marqeta names new CFO, expects Q4 results to top guidance
Feb. 09, 2022 4:25 PM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock jumps 13% in after-hours trading after the card issuing platform expects Q4 results to exceed guidance on higher-than-expected processing volumes.
- The company also named Mike Milotich as its new chief financial officer, effective Feb. 22. Milotich joins Marqeta (MQ) from Visa (NYSE:V), where he was most recently senior vice president of investor relations and corporate finance. Tripp Faix, the company's current CFO, decided to step down from his role after three and a half years on the job.
- Marqeta (MQ) said it expects Q4 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to exceed its guidance. In November, the company said it expected Q4 net revenue of $134M-$139M and adjusted EBITDA of -$7M to -$10M. The company will release Q4 and full year 2021 results on March 9. Consensus estimate for Q4 revenue is $137.8M.