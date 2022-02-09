MGM Resorts rallies after topping earnings expectations

Feb. 09, 2022 4:29 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reported revenue growth of 105% in Q4 with a full quarter of operating results from Aria and Vdara being included in the tally.

Revenue increased across the Las Vegas Strips (+277% Y/Y), Regional Operations (+51%) and MGM China (+3%) segments.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDAR of $821M was reported.

During Q4, MGM repurchased approximately 17M shares at an average price of $42.42 per share for an aggregate amount of $727M. The remaining availability under the stock repurchase program was $1.3B as of December 31.

Looking ahead, MGM pointed to long-term opportunities including leading the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market through BetMGM.

Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) moved 2.12% higher in after-hours trading to $49.55.

