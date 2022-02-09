Twist Bioscience announces $200M public offering; shares fall 3% aftermarket
Feb. 09, 2022 4:30 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced a proposed $200M underwritten public offering of shares.
- TWST intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $30M of shares.
- Net proceeds, along with existing cash, will be used to scale its investment in its R&D organization, which includes investing in pharmaceutical biologics drug discovery and in DNA data storage, to increase its investment in its commercial organization to support the growth of its NGS, synbio, pharmaceutical biologics drug discovery programs and its global expansion, and to scale its NGS operations.
- TWST may also use a portion of the proceeds to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses or products.
- The stock fell 3% in aftermarket trade following the announcement.