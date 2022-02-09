Seagen sets 2022 guidance below expectations despite Q4 revenue beat

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is trading ~7% lower in the post-market on Wednesday after the biotech posted a mixed performance with its Q4 2021 financials and projected its 2022 outlook below the current market expectations.

Quarterly revenue dropped ~29% YoY to $429.9M even as net product sales jumped ~26% YoY to $369.2M thanks mainly to a ~8% growth in the leading revenue generator lymphoma therapy ADCETRIS and ~53% YoY growth in breast cancer drug TUKYSA.

Full-year revenue dropped ~28% YoY to $1.6B despite a ~39% YoY growth in net product sales that reached $1.4B.

The company recorded $674.5M of net loss for 2021 compared to $613.7M in net income in the previous year as the net loss for the current quarter reached $174.6M from the net income of $167.1M in the prior-year period.

The R&D expenses expanded ~49% YoY and ~41% YoY to $304.3M and $1.2B for Q4 2021 and full year, respectively.

For 2022, Seagen (SGEN) expects total revenue excluding TIVDAK sales to reach $1.665B –$1.745B compared to ~$2.2B in the consensus.

A collaboration between Seagen (SGEN) and Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB), Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) was approved by the FDA in September 2021 for metastatic cervical cancer.

