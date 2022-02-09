EQT Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.41B misses by $80M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:35 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • EQT press release (NYSE:EQT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+52.9% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Sales volume of 527 Bcfe.
  • Total per unit operating costs of $1.26/Mcfe, $0.04/Mcfe below Q4 2020.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,171 MM; free cash flow of $422 MM.
  • Capital expenditures of $323 MM or $0.61/Mcfe.
  • Announced reinstatement of annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share of EQT common stock.
  • Announced $1 billion share repurchase program.
  • 2022 Plan Highlights: Sales volume of 1,950 - 2,050 Bcfe expected under a maintenance production program.
  • Capital expenditures of $1.300 - $1.450 B or $0.65 - $0.75/Mcfe.
  • Free cash flow of $1.400 - $1.750 B; free cash flow yield of 18%-22%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.