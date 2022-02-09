EQT Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.12, revenue of $1.41B misses by $80M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:35 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EQT press release (NYSE:EQT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.41B (+52.9% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Sales volume of 527 Bcfe.
- Total per unit operating costs of $1.26/Mcfe, $0.04/Mcfe below Q4 2020.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,171 MM; free cash flow of $422 MM.
- Capital expenditures of $323 MM or $0.61/Mcfe.
- Announced reinstatement of annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share of EQT common stock.
- Announced $1 billion share repurchase program.
- 2022 Plan Highlights: Sales volume of 1,950 - 2,050 Bcfe expected under a maintenance production program.
- Capital expenditures of $1.300 - $1.450 B or $0.65 - $0.75/Mcfe.
- Free cash flow of $1.400 - $1.750 B; free cash flow yield of 18%-22%.