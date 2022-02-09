Sonos rallies after pointing to strong demand

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) jumped in after-hours trading after eclipsing estimates with its Q4 earnings report and setting favorable guidance.

The company noted that it would have sold much more during the quarter if not for chip shortages that constrained its supply. "Our operations team has developed considerable resiliency and we are well-positioned to deliver on our fiscal 2022 outlook, so we have increased the midpoint of our guidance to reflect this," updated Sonos (SONO).

Shares of Sonos (SONO) rose 7.09% in after-hours trading to $28.54 following the earnings topper.