Sonos rallies after pointing to strong demand

Feb. 09, 2022 4:37 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) jumped in after-hours trading after eclipsing estimates with its Q4 earnings report and setting favorable guidance.

The company noted that it would have sold much more during the quarter if not for chip shortages that constrained its supply. "Our operations team has developed considerable resiliency and we are well-positioned to deliver on our fiscal 2022 outlook, so we have increased the midpoint of our guidance to reflect this," updated Sonos (SONO).

Shares of Sonos (SONO) rose 7.09% in after-hours trading to $28.54 following the earnings topper.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.