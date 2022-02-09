Armata Pharmaceuticals announces $45M investment by Innoviva

  • Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) will sell its shares and warrants to Innoviva Strategic Opportunities, a subsidiary of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - Armata's largest shareholder.
  • The gross proceeds from the transaction are expected to be $45M, before deducting estimated offering expenses.
  • Innoviva will purchase 9M newly issued ARMP shares at $5/share and warrants to purchase up to 4.5M additional shares, with an exercise price of $5/share.
  • The stock purchases are expected to occur in 2 tranches.
  • Upon execution, Innoviva purchased ~3.6M shares and warrants to purchase ~1.8M shares for ~$18.1M.
  • At the closing of the 2nd tranche, Innoviva will purchase ~5.4M shares and warrants to purchase ~2.7M shares for $26.9M.
  • The second closing is expected near the end of Q1.
  • ARMP intends to use the net proceeds to advance its clinical pipeline and strengthen its bacteriophage platform.
