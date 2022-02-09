Moelis Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 misses by $0.07, revenue of $425.02M misses by $9.89M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:39 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Moelis press release (NYSE:MC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $425.02M (+0.7% Y/Y) misses by $9.89M.
  • "Our record full year 2021 revenues reflect year-over-year growth across all of our products and regions, with our 2021 M&A activity on its own exceeding our total 2020 revenues. By executing on our strategy of profitable organic growth, we achieved the highest pre-tax margin in Firm history, which permitted us to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders," said Ken Moelis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
