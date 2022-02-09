Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q4 earnings exceeded consensus as it disposed its commercial real estate business, launched its mortgage servicing rights platform, and positioned itself for tighter monetary policy.

"In the fourth quarter, we proactively navigated a more challenging marketplace, increasing our capital allocation to our credit businesses with over $2B in credit originations," said Annaly (NLY) CEO and President David Finkelstein.

The company's mortgage servicing rights platform, which represents 5% of capital grew by 12% in Q4 and finished the year as the fifth largest buyer of bulk MSR. Its residential credit group, which represents 24% of capital, settled $1.7B of whole loans during the quarter.

Q4 earnings available for distribution of $0.28 per share topped the consensus estimate of $0.27 and was unchanged from $0.28 in Q3 2021.

Annaly (NLY) stock rises 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Economic leverage of 5.7x, vs. 5.8x in Q3; economic return of -2.4% vs. return of 2.9% in Q3.

Book value per common share of $7.97 at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $8.39 at Sept. 30.

Q4 net interest margin, excluding PAA, of 2.03% vs. 2.04% in Q3 and 1.98% in Q4 2020.

Q4 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.88% vs. 1.97% in Q3 and 1.93% in Q4 2020.

Average economic cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.79% at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 0.68% at Sept. 30.

Conference call on Feb. 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

