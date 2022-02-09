Envista shares up 4% after hours following top and bottom line earnings beat
Feb. 09, 2022 4:45 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NVST) are up 4% in after-hours trading after the company Q4 2021 results beat on both the top and bottom line.
- Envista also unveiled a 2022 financial outlook of core growth of between 6-8%.
- Revenue in the quarter increased ~6% to $651.8M compared to the prior-year period.
- Net income fell ~21% to $85.8M compared to Q4 2020 (diluted EPS in Q4 2021 of $0.24 in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 in the prior-year period).
- The company ended the year with ~$1.1B in cash.
