Envista shares up 4% after hours following top and bottom line earnings beat

Feb. 09, 2022 4:45 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Envista Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NVST) are up 4% in after-hours trading after the company Q4 2021 results beat on both the top and bottom line.
  • Envista also unveiled a 2022 financial outlook of core growth of between 6-8%.
  • Revenue in the quarter increased ~6% to $651.8M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Net income fell ~21% to $85.8M compared to Q4 2020 (diluted EPS in Q4 2021 of $0.24 in Q4 2021 compared to $0.54 in the prior-year period).
  • The company ended the year with ~$1.1B in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor considers Envista a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.