Preferred Apartment Communities REIT jumps on report of takeover interest
Feb. 09, 2022 4:49 PM ETPreferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) climbed 13% on a report that the REIT is said to be evaluating a full or potential sale after getting takeover interest.
- APTS, a REIT which owns retail and multifamily properties, is in the early stages of considering its options, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- The potential takeover interest comes after Reuters reported in late December that investment firm Arkhouse Partners was said to be seeking to take control of the APTS board and had nominated five directors. Arkhouse was trying to oust the majority of APTS's eight board members, according to the report.
- Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) has a market cap of about $940M.
- APTS is scheduled to release Q4 results on Feb. 28.