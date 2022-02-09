ChampionX Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.02, revenue of $822.15M misses by $11.74M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:53 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ChampionX press release (NASDAQ:CHX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $822.15M (+16.4% Y/Y) misses by $11.74M.
- CEO comment: “We see increasing demand tailwinds and customer spending across our portfolio and we expect 2022 to be a year of positive growth and margin expansion. We remain focused on profitable growth and delivering continued margin expansion in each of our businesses as we progress through the year. As we look to the first quarter, we expect typical seasonal declines in our international operations, partially offset by revenues delayed from the fourth quarter because of supply chain bottlenecks, and positive momentum in our shorter-cycle North American land drilling-oriented business. On a consolidated basis, we expect first quarter revenue to be between $815 million and $845 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $122 million to $130 million."
- “While we expect raw material availability and global supply chain bottlenecks to constrain growth somewhat in the first half of 2022, we are confident that we will deliver positive top-line and bottom-line growth, with meaningful margin expansion for the full year, targeting an exit 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 18%. ChampionX is well positioned within the evolving energy industry, and I am humbled and honored to lead our remarkably motivated and talented team.”