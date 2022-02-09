Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Q4 earnings beat consensus estimate and fell from Q3 as net interest income fell.

Meanwhile, the company's CEO said it's well-positioned to deploy capital into "a more constructive investing environment" as the Federal Reserve is poised to lift rates. In addition, he's optimistic about the company's paired Agency plus mortgage servicing rights strategy.

Q4 earnings available for distribution was $0.22 per share vs. $0.21 consensus and $0.24 in Q3.

"Our portfolio performance was impacted by spread widening and higher volatility during the fourth quarter. While the investment environment for RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) was challenging, we capitalized on opportunities to purchase MSR at attractive levels," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Bill Greenberg.

Two Harbors (TWO) stock slips 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Total portfolio of $13.6BB in Q4 vs. $17.9B in Q3; annualized net yield for aggregate portfolio during Q4 was 2.99% vs. 2.55% in Q3.

Book value per share of $5.87, representing a -5.6% quarterly return on book value, compares with $6.40 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Q4 servicing income of $125.5M vs. $123.0M in Q3.

Q4 net interest income of $12.8M fell from $14.2M in Q3 and $49.9M in Q4 2020.

Total interest income of $33.0M vs. $36.0M in Q3 and $72.5M in the year-ago quarter.

After the close of Q4 2021, Two Harbors (TWO) settled on $17B unpaid principal balance of MSR through bulk channel and expects to settle on additional commitments of $22B UPB of MSR through bulk transactions in Q1 2022.

Conference call on Feb. 10 at 9:00 AM ET.

