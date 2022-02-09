Apartment Income REIT FFO of $0.56 in-line, revenue of $194.33M beats by $9.03M

Feb. 09, 2022 5:00 PM ETApartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Apartment Income REIT press release (NYSE:AIRC): Q4 FFO of $0.56 in-line.
  • Revenue of $194.33M (+11.8% Y/Y) beats by $9.03M.
  • CFO comment: “In 2022, we expect Same Store revenue growth of 8.9% to 9.9%, Same Store expense growth of 2.0% to 3.0%, and Same Store NOI growth of 11.0% to 13.0%. We also expect 2022 FFO per share to be $2.36 to $2.44, representing 12% growth at the midpoint. We expect year-end leverage to EBITDAre of approximately 5.5x, G&A costs, as a percentage of GAV, to decline, and plan for at least $500 million of acquisitions.”
