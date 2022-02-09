Phathom says mid-stage study for vonoprazan in gastroesophageal reflux met main goal

Announcing topline data from its PHALCON-NERD trial for vonoprazan, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) said that the experimental on-demand therapy for episodic heartburn met the main goal in subjects with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD). In reaction, Phathom (PHAT) shares have added ~9% in the post-market on Wednesday.

In the Phase 2 study, vonoprazan achieved the primary endpoint with statistical significance across all three dose levels (10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg) compared to the placebo, according to the company. After three hours, the percentages of relief stood at 56.0%, 60.6%, and 70.0% in evaluable heartburn episodes for 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg doses, respectively, compared to 27.3% of episodes for placebo.

In the open-label daily dosing run-in phase of the trial where participants received vonoprazan 20 mg once daily (QD) for four weeks, the mean percentage of 24-hour heartburn-free days was 65.4% (median 76.0%).

No more than three percent of subjects experienced an adverse event in the study. While four serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported in the daily dosing phase, no SAEs were found in the on-demand phase.

The company has begun a Phase 3 study to study vonoprazan at 10 mg and 20 mg daily dosing for NERD. Topline results are expected in 2023.

In addition, based on mid-stage data, Phathom (PHAT) plans to design a Phase 3 trial in consultation with the FDA to study vonoprazan as an on-demand therapy for NERD.

Read: In October, Phathom (PHAT) shares gained in reaction to its decision not to pursue a planned capital raise.