Manulife Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.02

Feb. 09, 2022 5:02 PM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Manulife Financial press release (NYSE:MFC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.02.
  • Core ROE of 13.0% in 2021 and 12.7% in 4Q21, and ROE of 14.2% in 2021 and 15.6% in 4Q21
  • NBV of $2.2 billion in 2021, up 31%6 from 2020, and $555 million in 4Q21, up 17% from 4Q20
  • APE sales of $6.1 billion in 2021, up 13% from 2020, and $1.4 billion in 4Q21, up 5% from 4Q20
  • Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net inflows5 of $27.9 billion in 2021 compared with net inflows of $8.9 billion in 2020 and net inflows of $8.1 billion in 4Q21 compared with net inflows of $2.8 billion in 4Q20. A record year for our retail wealth business with net inflows of $29.2 billion
  • Global WAM average AUMA increased by 20% in 2021
  • Remittances were $4.4 billion in 2021 compared with $1.6 billion in 2020, an increase of $2.8 billion
  • Quarterly common share dividend increased by 18% in 4Q21
  • Launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") that permits repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares
