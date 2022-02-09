Siemens to sell mail business to Korber in €1.15B deal

Feb. 09, 2022 4:54 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Siemes logo at door of new headquarters - Munich, Germany

wallix/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said it agreed to sell the mail and parcel part of its logistics business to Koerber AG for €1.15B (~$1.31B), the latest step in its strategy to become more focused on technology.

The conglomerate has been divesting non-core businesses to better focus on higher-margin, software-driven product lines.

Siemens will keep the part of its logistics division that makes machinery for baggage handling at airports.

Separately, Valeo SA has agreed to acquire Siemens' 50% stake in their electric car components joint venture for €277M ($317M) to boost its position in the EV market.

Siemens said the sale would lift its profits by €200M in its FQ2 and solidify a shift away from equipment to software.

Siemens performs well for a conglomerate but likely will lag in comparison to pure-play competitors, Deep Value Ideas writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.