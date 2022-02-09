Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) said it agreed to sell the mail and parcel part of its logistics business to Koerber AG for €1.15B (~$1.31B), the latest step in its strategy to become more focused on technology.

The conglomerate has been divesting non-core businesses to better focus on higher-margin, software-driven product lines.

Siemens will keep the part of its logistics division that makes machinery for baggage handling at airports.

Separately, Valeo SA has agreed to acquire Siemens' 50% stake in their electric car components joint venture for €277M ($317M) to boost its position in the EV market.

Siemens said the sale would lift its profits by €200M in its FQ2 and solidify a shift away from equipment to software.

Siemens performs well for a conglomerate but likely will lag in comparison to pure-play competitors, Deep Value Ideas writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.