iRobot slides 11% postmarket on Q4 earnings miss, ongoing supply chain issues

Feb. 09, 2022 5:08 PM ETIRBTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) slid 11% postmarket after it reported Q4 earnings and revenue that missed Street estimates.
  • "... ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays impacted our ability to fulfill approx. more than $35M in orders," said Colin Angle, CEO, iRobot.
  • "We anticipate that supply chain challenges will dampen our performance in the first 2 quarters, followed by much stronger revenue growth, substantial improvement in profitability and accelerated EPS expansion in H2 as component availability increases and certain cost headwinds ease," he added.
  • IRBT expects 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $1.50-$2 vs. consensus estimate of $1.81.
  • 2022 revenue is expected to be $1.75B-1.85B vs. consensus estimate of $1.80B.
