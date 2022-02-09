iRobot slides 11% postmarket on Q4 earnings miss, ongoing supply chain issues
Feb. 09, 2022 5:08 PM ETIRBTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) slid 11% postmarket after it reported Q4 earnings and revenue that missed Street estimates.
- "... ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays impacted our ability to fulfill approx. more than $35M in orders," said Colin Angle, CEO, iRobot.
- "We anticipate that supply chain challenges will dampen our performance in the first 2 quarters, followed by much stronger revenue growth, substantial improvement in profitability and accelerated EPS expansion in H2 as component availability increases and certain cost headwinds ease," he added.
- IRBT expects 2022 non-GAAP EPS of $1.50-$2 vs. consensus estimate of $1.81.
- 2022 revenue is expected to be $1.75B-1.85B vs. consensus estimate of $1.80B.