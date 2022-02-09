Lockheed Martin bags $315.8M modification contract for Navy
Feb. 09, 2022 5:18 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed $315.81M fixed-price incentive modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032).
- This modification adds scope for the procurement, delivery, installation, and configuration of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter support equipment and non-aircraft spares. Additionally, this modification provides for site activations and integrated contractor support for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2027.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.