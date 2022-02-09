Lockheed Martin bags $315.8M modification contract for Navy

Lockheed Martin Canada Mission Systems and Training in Ottawa on August 8, 2020

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a not-to-exceed $315.81M fixed-price incentive modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0032).
  • This modification adds scope for the procurement, delivery, installation, and configuration of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter support equipment and non-aircraft spares. Additionally, this modification provides for site activations and integrated contractor support for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers.
  • Work is expected to be completed in December 2027.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
