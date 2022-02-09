CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Q4 earnings topped the consensus estimate, but the company's revenue and adjusted EBITDA declined as the company shed non-core assets during the quarter.

The operator of corrections and detention centers expects 2022 FFO per share of $1.55-$1.70 to fall from the $1.85 it reported for 2021. For the year, it guides to EBITDA of $354.8M-$370.0M; that compares with 2021's adjusted EBITDA of $402.0M reported.

CoreCivic (CXW) shares slip 0.6% in after-hours trading.

"During 2021, we made great strides in enhancing our capital structure by revoking our REIT election, selling non-core assets which enabled us to accelerate our debt reduction strategy, accessed the debt capital markets, extended our debt maturities, and positioned our balance sheet to allow us to pursue attractive growth opportunities and return capital to shareholders," said CoreCivic (CXW) President and CEO Damon T. Hininger.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of $0.48 topped the $0.45 consensus and fell from $0.63 in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $103.2M decreased from $108.7M in the year-ago quarter due to the sale of 47 non-core real estate assets since the end of Q3 2021, which generated $7.4M in adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020.

Conference call on Feb. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

