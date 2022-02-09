Boeing secures $99.8M US Air Force contract for engineering support

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been awarded a $99.83M ID/IQ contract for engineering support services.
  • This contract provides for engineering services and support for recurring and non-recurring requirements relating to the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System.
  • Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 9, 2028.
  • This contract involves 40 percent Foreign Military Sales to NATO, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, and France, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.
  • Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the contracting activity.
