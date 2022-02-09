Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) -1.2% post-market after reporting Q4 revenues more than doubled from a year earlier and forecasting FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA of ~$2.2B, slightly below $2.38B analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 0.9% Y/Y to $564M, above $546.3M consensus; Q4 net income attributable to Plains totaled $450M and net cash provided by operating activities was $635M.

Q4 distributable cash flow was $0.56/unit vs. $0.45/unit in the year-ago quarter; coverage ratio was 3.09x.

Plains said it generated FY 2021 free cash flow after distributions, including $875M of net asset sales proceeds, of $1.65B, or $600M above initial guidance last February; free cash flow guidance for FY 2022 totals ~$1.4B.

"As a result of meaningful progress reducing debt and an improved business outlook, the company plans to continue increasing cash returned to equity holders" through a combination of distribution growth and stock buybacks.

Plains said it will recommend an increase to PAA's and Plains GP's (NASDAQ:PAGP) annualized distribution from $0.72 to $0.87 per common unit and Class A share.

Plains units already have popped 24% YTD, roughly equal to its gains over an entire year.