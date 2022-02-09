IronNet surges 26% aftermarket on multi-year pact with GCC country
Feb. 09, 2022 5:34 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) surged 26% postmarket on its multi-year contract with a Gulf Cooperation Council (NYSEARCA:GCC) country to provide defense for its governmental, financial, and infrastructure enterprises against cyber attacks.
- The country, which remains anonymous to protect its operational security, will use IRNT's AI-based Network Detection and Response solution and the IronNet Collective Defense platform to facilitate real-time cyber defense for key ministries and enterprises, as well as between public and private organizations.
- The Amazon Web Services (AWS) backbone of the IronNet Collective Defense platform will enable the country to deploy the solution quickly across hundreds of enterprises and maintain a dynamic cyber radar view of threats on enterprise networks comprehensively and at network speed.
- The agreement represents IronNet’s largest AWS cybersecurity deployment in this region to date.