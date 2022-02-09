PennantPark Investment stock gains after Q1 earnings beat; initiates buyback program
Feb. 09, 2022 5:37 PM ETPennantPark Investment (PNNT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) stock jumps more than 4% in after-hours trading after Q1 results came in stronger-than-expected.
- Moreover, the company said it initiated a $25M stock buyback program, which will expire on March 31, 2023.
- Q1 net asset value per share of $10.11 vs. $9.85 in the previous quarter.
- Q1 investment income of $28.34M topped the $22.42M consensus and jumped from $18.73M in the same year-ago period.
- Non-controlled and non-affiliated investments at fair value were $931.82M in the first quarter, up from $820.50M in Q4 of last year.
- Q1 interest receivable of $5.40M compared with $4.95M in the previous quarter.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- In December, PennantPark Investment declared a $0.12 per share dividend.