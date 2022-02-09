Cathie Wood dabbles with psychedelics (in the stock market that is)

Popular asset manager Cathie Wood is trying out the psychedelic space, according to daily trade data. Her fund, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), took a small position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI).

ATAI is a biopharmaceutical firm that uses psychedelics and a decentralized platform approach to incubate and accelerate the development of highly effective mental health treatments that address patients' needs.

According to ARK's daily trade records, Wood and her team took a minor position in the firm on Tuesday. ARKG purchased the stock for the first time and bought 83,278 shares of ATAI, which is worth roughly $450K.

The stake in ATAI is an interesting choice, but tiny in nature as the stock is ARKG's smallest weighting at 0.01%, making it the 53rd largest holding. Investors will have to keep an eye out on future trade disclosures to see if Wood intends to build out and layer in additional positions.

From a year-to-date price action stance, ARKG is -17.1%, and ATAI is -25.2%. Additionally, taking a look at Wednesday's moves ARKG closed +5.1%, and ATAI surged +14.3%.

Wood is not afraid to go against the grain, as she recently reiterated her criticism of the financial community's focus on rising prices in her latest monthly webinar, stating bluntly: "We don't have an inflation problem."