Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has begun laying off hourly workers at its shuttered Alliance refinery in Louisiana, Reuters reports.

About half of the 450 hourly employees at the refinery reportedly will be laid off by Sunday, with the rest staying on through May 1, according to the report; ~27 hourly workers reportedly are being trained to operate the plant, which is being converted to an oil and refined products terminal.

Phillips 66 said in November that it would not reopen the refinery, which was shut in mid-August ahead of Hurricane Ida and then was flooded by the storm.