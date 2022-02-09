Layoffs begin at Phillips 66 Alliance refinery - Reuters

Feb. 09, 2022 5:43 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has begun laying off hourly workers at its shuttered Alliance refinery in Louisiana, Reuters reports.

About half of the 450 hourly employees at the refinery reportedly will be laid off by Sunday, with the rest staying on through May 1, according to the report; ~27 hourly workers reportedly are being trained to operate the plant, which is being converted to an oil and refined products terminal.

Phillips 66 said in November that it would not reopen the refinery, which was shut in mid-August ahead of Hurricane Ida and then was flooded by the storm.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.