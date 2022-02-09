Disney earnings call: Parks demand giving boost, content ramping up
Feb. 09, 2022
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 7.6% after hours following its surprise to the upside to start its fiscal 2022.
- On the company's earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek noted that the Parks, Experiences and Products division logged its second-best quarter of all time.
- Attendance trends are still getting stronger, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy amplified. It was up by double digits vs. Q4 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and per-capita spending was up 40% year-over-year, amid higher outlays on food, beverages and merchandise.
- That's exceeding pre-pandemic levels now, impressive even as the company continues to manage attendance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, she notes.
- As for its streaming efforts, the company has signaled for months that its content would be catching up with a surge in late 2022.
- That may be starting early as Chapek touted upcoming releases including its Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuting May 25 (45 years to the day after the original Star Wars was released), Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk on the way, as well as the live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, and Hocus Pocus 2. And for box-office tentpoles, he noted Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off the summer.
- Chapek also seemed to moderate some early comments on film release strategy, where he had typically given some ammo to theaters. "We do not subscribe to the belief that theatrical is the only way to build a Disney franchise," he said, suggesting Encanto is the proof after it became the fastest title to 200 million hours streamed on Disney+ (though the film also pulled a fairly solid $94 million at the box office).
- McCarthy warned of tough comparisons coming in the second quarter (and had previously said that 2022 would mark peak financial losses for Disney+), since all that content coming later in the year calls for heavy spending as well as the strategic decision to withhold more content for the company's own services.
- Asked about pricing power, Chapek referred to content quantity and how that's changing from before. "We certainly have less content than we want," he says, attributing that to COVID-19 production issues, but also underfilling the service at first. But the company's achieving the goal of a new title every week "and in 2023 even higher," he says.
- That content surge will give the impetus to boost the price-value relationship higher, he says. "It's all about content, content, content, and we are bullish on our future content going forward, not only in quality but also in quantity."
- Turning back to Parks, he says park capacity is a complex issue. Disney is seeing really strong domestic demand mitigated somewhat by a "lagged" return from international markets, unsurprising because of the long booking time for global trips.
- Disney is still managing density, mainly in things like parades and fireworks shows. "I suspect that over time we'll start to regain some of the capacity drop-off that we're kinda self-imposing." Meanwhile, "because people spend so much time in the parks, the food and beverage component is a big one."
- Yesterday, the news of Oscar nominations brought some good news for Disney, which drew the second-most nominations among studios, second only to Netflix, led by West Side Story's seven nods.