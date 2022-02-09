Vertex Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering

Corporate company stock shares

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has filed for a mixed shelf offering, though the amount has yet to be determined.
  • The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
  • Vertex intends to use the proceeds from a potential offering for general corporate purposes, including the financing of our operations, possible repayment of indebtedness, and possible business acquisitions.
  • The offering can include common stock, debt securities, preferred stock, warrants, subscriptions rights, purchase contracts, and purchase units.
