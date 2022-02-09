Impinj falls 8% aftermarket; investors spooked by higher debt
Feb. 09, 2022 6:06 PM ET Impinj, Inc. (PI) By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) dropped 8% aftermarket despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. It appears that PI's debt and liabilities have spooked investors.
- Total assets as of Dec. 31 stood at $315.5M (vs. $207.6M as of 2020-end), while total liabilities amounted to $326.6M (vs. $98.5M as of 2020-end).
- PI's long-term debt, net of current portion, as of Dec. 31 is $278.7M vs. $54.6M a year ago.
- For Q1, PI expects revenue of $50M-52M vs. consensus estimate of $50.34M. Adj. loss per share is expected to be $0.05-0.01 vs. consensus estimate of -$0.03.