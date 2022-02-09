Hot Stocks: Cannabis stocks jump; ECOL buyout deal; OMC sets high; NEWR, ATGE slide

Wall Street recorded another day of gains on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's advance and continuing the stabilization that has taken place recently after the sharp sell-off in January. The Nasdaq led the charge with a 2% advance, while the S&P 500 climbed about 1.5%.

Cannabis stocks were among the notable winners on the session. A well-received earnings report from Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) sparked a buying spree among Canadian licensed cannabis producers. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) all posted notable gains as well.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) represented another standout performer, expanding its value by about two-thirds after the firm signed a deal to be acquired by Republic Services (NYSE:RSG).

Meanwhile, Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) got a boost from its latest quarterly report. The stock posted a double-digit percentage gain and set a fresh 52-week high.

Earnings news had the opposite impact on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE). Both stocks plunged after the firms released their respective financial figures.

Sector In Focus

Street-beating earnings from Canopy Growth (CGC) gave a lift to the overall sector of Canadian licensed cannabis producers.

CGC reported a quarterly loss that narrowed from last year, coming in above the amount predicted by market analysts. Revenue dipped nearly 8% from last year, but the decline was not as steep as many analysts had feared. The company also saw sequential revenue growth.

Boosted by the news, CGC advanced about 15% on the session. The strong performance spilled over to the rest of the sector as well, with Tilray (TLRY) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) both up about 11%. Cronos (CRON) climbed about 6%.

Standout Gainer

US Ecology (ECOL) skyrocketed on Wednesday, boosted by a deal to be purchased by Republic Services (RSG). The stock rose 67% on the news.

Under the agreement, RSG will pay $48 per share for ECOL in cash. This gives the transaction a total value of about $2.2B, including debt. The deal is expected to close by the end of Q2.

With the merger deal in place, ECOL advanced $19.08 on the day to finish at $47.25. Shares also rocketed to a new intraday 52-week high of $47.80 before moderating slightly before the close.

Standout Loser

New Relic (NEWR) plunged 28% after announcing a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter and issuing a disappointing forecast. While revenue growth remained on track, the firm's expenses rose across the board.

The company said it now projects a loss for its current quarter of $0.19-$0.22 per share. Analysts were looking for a loss of $0.04 per share.

NEWR fell $30.80 to finish at $78.23. With the decline, the stock broke below recent support to reach its lowest close since late October. Shares have now completely reversed a rally that took place in November following its last earnings report.

Notable New High

Omnicom (OMC) rode a standout earnings report to a new high, notching a gain of 14% during the day.

Bolstered by strong ad growth, the advertising firm reported a quarterly profit that breezed by expectations, as revenue expanded by 3% to reach $3.86B. The top-line figure exceeded estimates by nearly $200M.

OMC ended Wednesday at $90.12, just off an intraday 52-week high of $90.48 set earlier in the day. The finish marked a gain of $11.15 from the previous close.

Wednesday's rally reignited an upswing that began in early December. The advance also allowed the stock to break above resistance to reach its new peak.

Notable New Low

A weak forecast included in its quarterly earnings report sent Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) spiraling. The stock dropped 14% to reach a fresh 52-week low.

For its latest quarter, the firm reported operating income that slipped from last year. Revenue jumped 31% to $371M but this was about $48M below the consensus estimate of market analysts.

Looking ahead, the company slashed its forecast for the full year. It now predicts revenue between $1.35B and $1.39B, down from its previous target of $1.68B-$1.74B.

ATGE dropped $4.05 to close at $24.70. Earlier in the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $23.69. After a steep drop in November and December, shares have generally held to a range early in 2022. Wednesday's slide took the stock below recent support.

