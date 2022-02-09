Oasis Petroleum's return of capital plan includes new $150M stock buyback

Feb. 09, 2022 6:46 PM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oil Wells in North Dakota

SteveOehlenschlager/iStock via Getty Images

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) issued its return of capital plan, saying it is committed to returning $280M of capital to shareholders over the next year through a 17% dividend increase to $0.585/share and $150M in new share repurchases.

Oasis also provided preliminary production for Q4 of 68.8K boe/day, with oil volumes of 44.4K bbl/day, both at the low end of the company's guidance range; E&P capital spending was $44M-$48M, 29% below guidance.

For FY 2022, Oasis said it expects to generate more than $500M at $70/bbl WTI and $3.50/MMBtu NYMEX gas, with full-year EBITDA of $860M and capex of $295M.

Oasis said it lans to complete 40-42 gross operated wells with an average 72% working interest; its original 2022 program included ~50 gross operated well.

Oasis shares have nearly tripled over the past year, including a 6% gain YTD.

