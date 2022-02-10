EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) -3% post-market after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings that missed expectations, while revenues rose 53% Y/Y to $1.41B, driven by a ~$1B gain on derivatives not designated as hedges.

Q4 profit surged to $1.8B from $64M in the year-earlier quarter, but EQT ended the full year with a $1.16B loss vs. a $967.2M loss in FY 2020 and $3.06B in total operating revenues, flat compared with the previous year.

Q4 total sales volume rose 31% Y/Y to 527B cfe, primarily due to assets acquired from Alta Resources in Q3 2021 and from Chevron in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted cash flow from operations leaped to $741M, due to the higher sales volumes and a 17% increase in the average realized price to $2.68/Mcfe.

EQT said its well costs averaged $745/ft. in the southwest Pennsylvania Marcellus, for Q4 and $690/ft. for FY 2021, compared to the full year target of $675/ft.

For FY 2022, the company said it expects total sales volume of 1.95B-2.05B cfe under a maintenance production program and guides for capital spending of $1.3B-$1.45B, or $0.65-$0.75/Mcfe.

EQT plans to phase in a next generation well design which, based on initial results, "has a high probability of further improving well productivity and rates of return across its asset base," with full visibility from its investment by late 2023 into early 2024.

But for 2022, the company anticipates average well costs will rise to ~$760/ft. in the southwest Pennsylvania Marcellus.

EQT shares have gained 24% over the past year but have lost 3% so far this year.