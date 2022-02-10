ArcelorMittal GAAP EPS of $3.93, revenue of $20.81B

Feb. 10, 2022 1:12 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ArcelorMittal press release (NYSE:MT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.93.
  • Revenue of $20.81B (+46.8% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA in 4Q 2021 of $5,052M vs. $6,058M compared to 4Q 2020.
  • Capex of $1,145M in 4Q 2021 compares to $675M in 3Q 2021 and $668M in 4Q 2020.
  • Outflows from lease payments and other financing activities were $53 million in 4Q 2021 and $46 million in 3Q 2021.
  • Gross debt increased by $152 million to $8.4 billion as of December 31, 2021, as compared to $8.2 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $12.3 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Total steel shipments in 4Q 2021 were 15.8Mt, 7.9% higher as compared with 14.6Mt in 3Q 2021.
  • Outlook: ArcelorMittal expects global apparent steel consumption in 2022 to grow between +0% to +1.0% (versus growth of +4% in 2021).
  • Capex is expected to increase from $3.0 billion in 2021 to $4.5 billion in 2022.
  • The company expects strong cash flow generation in 2022 and has announced a proposed increase in the base annual dividend to $0.38/share from $0.30/share to be paid in June 2022.
  • The Company expects steel shipments in 2022 to grow by approximately +3% vs. 2021 levels.
  • The 2022 full year working capital requirements will be determined by market dynamics and are expected to be consistent with EBITDA evolution.
