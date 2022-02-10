Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors await U.S. inflation data; ; RBI holds steady on interest rates

Feb. 10, 2022 1:28 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.42%. More on Japan's higher than expected wholesale inflation rate in January PPI +0.6% m/m (expected +0.4%) and for the y/y comes in at +8.6% (expected +8.2%).

China -0.13%.

Hong Kong -0.19%.

Australia +0.28%. Australia survey of consumer inflation expectations 4.6% (prior 4.4%)

India +0.90%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones +0.81% to 35,748.92, S&P 500 +1.39% to 4,584.20, while Nasdaq +2.02% to 14,481.60.

US CPI data due Thursday 10 February 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India’s governor announced Thursday that the monetary policy committee voted to keep the repo rate — or the rate at which the central bank lends to commercial lenders — unchanged at 4%.

Oil prices edged down, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

Brent crude futures slid 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.48 a barrel at 0425 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.62 a barrel, down 4 cents.

Gold prices were stuck in a tight range as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,833.99 per ounce by 0424 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,835.40.

Silver fell 0.2% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum inched 0.1% lower to $1,032.95, and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,282.48.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.07%; S&P 500 -0.13%; Nasdaq -0.19%.

