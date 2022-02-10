AstraZeneca Non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 beats by $0.68, revenue of $12.01B beats by $950M
Feb. 10, 2022 2:15 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AstraZeneca press release (NASDAQ:AZN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $12.01B (+62.1% Y/Y) beats by $950M.
- Tagrisso revenue of $1.31B (+14 Y/Y)
- Lynparza revenue of $629M (+27% Y/Y).
- Imfinzi revenue of $634M (+14 Y/Y).
- 14 positive Phase III readouts across nine medicines in 2021, and 22 regulatory approvals and authorisations in major markets including five NMEs5.
- 2022 guidance: At CER of a high-teens percentage increase in Total Revenue vs. consensus of $43.44B and a mid-to-high twenties percentage increase in Core EPS.
- A Core Tax Rate between 18-22%.
- Reflecting increased confidence in future growth and cash generation, the board intends to increase the annualised dividend by $0.10 to $2.90, and has approved a second interim dividend for FY 2021 of $1.97, payable in March 2022.