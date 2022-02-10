Unilever Non-GAAP EPS of €2.62, revenue of €52.44B; issues FY22 guidance

Feb. 10, 2022 3:50 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Unilever press release (NYSE:UL): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €2.62.
  • Revenue of €52.44B (+3.4% Y/Y).
  • Underlying operating profit of €9.6B (+2.9% Y/Y)
  • Underlying operating margin of 18.4% decreased by 10bps
  • Free cash flow of €6.4B
  • Outlook for FY22: "We expect underlying sales growth in 2022 to be in the range of 4.5% to 6.5% vs. estimated growth of 4.63% Y/Y. Pricing will continue to be strong, with some impact on volume as a result.
  • 2022 underlying operating margin is expected to be down by between 140bps and 240bps, so maintained between 16% and 17%, with the first half impacted more than the second half. We expect margin to be restored after 2022, with the bulk coming back in 2023 and the rest in 2024."
