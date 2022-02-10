Credit Suisse Group AG GAAP EPS of -CHF0.80, revenue of CHF4.58B
Feb. 10, 2022 4:01 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Credit Suisse Group AG press release (NYSE:CS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -CHF0.80.
- Revenue of CHF4.58B (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Revenue of CHF 4.38B
- Net loss of CHF 2B vs. CHF 353M
- CET1 ratio at 14.4%
- Group AuM of over CHF 1.6T as of December 31, 2021, up approximately 7% Y/Y
- Wealth Management AuM of CHF 827B, up from CHF 795.3B as of December 31, 2020
- Provision for credit losses of CHF 20M, which included a release pertaining to an assessment of the future recoverability of receivables related to Archegos of CHF 5M as well as a release of CHF 28M relating to non-specific provisions for expected credit losses.
- Outlook: "The results for 2022 are expected to be adversely affected by restructuring costs and higher compensation costs compared to last year. Our reported results are expected to also reflect volatility in the share price of our 8.6% holding in Allfunds Group. During 2022, we intend to meet our goal of releasing a cumulative USD 3 bn of allocated capital from our Investment Bank for reinvestment into Wealth Management and other core businesses. "