European stocks advance as investors track earnings, await U.S. inflation data

London +0.12%.

Germany +0.31%.

France +0.13%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline at -0.03%, with travel and leisure stocks adding to lead gains, while financial services slipped.

UK jobs index 68.6 in January (prior 69.3) - " jobs market is still growing strongly"

Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January’s consumer price index figures.

US CPI on the data agenda for Thursday 10 February 2022, expectations centre on no acceleration on a m/m basis but higher y/y.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 1.94%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up two basis point to 0.24%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up two basis point to 1.45%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.11%; CAC +1.45%; DAX -0.05% and EURO STOXX +0.44%.