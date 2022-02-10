AstraZeneca FY21 revenue rises 41% Y/Y; FY22: growth in Evusheld, decline in Vaxzevria

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) rose pre-market after FY2021 total revenue increased 41% Y/Y to $37.42B.

Total revenue excluding vaccine increased 26% Y/Y to $33.44B. Emerging Markets revenue rose 41% Y/Y to $12.28B.

"AstraZeneca continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2021, with industry-leading R&D productivity, five of our medicines crossing new blockbuster thresholds, and the acquisition and integration of Alexion. We also delivered on our promise of broad and equitable access to our COVID-19 vaccine with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world, and we made good progress on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions," said CEO Pascal Soriot.

Revenue of the blockbusters:

For FY 2021 COVID-19 vaccine Vaxzevria revenue amounted to $3.98B. In Emerging markets the revenue was $2.30B.

Cancer portfolio: 2021 Tagrisso sales rose 16% Y/Y to $5.02B; Imfinzi 18%Y/Y to $2.41B. Lynparza 23% Y/Y $2.75B. Calquence $1.24B.

CVRM: Farxiga 53% Y/Y to $3.01B; Brilinta sales decreased 8% Y/Y to 1.47B.

R&I Segment: Symbicort revenues amounted to $2.73B. Fasenra rose 33% Y/Y to $1.26B.

Rare Disease drug portfolio: Soliris sales grew 1% Y/Y to 1.87B.

FY 2021 Core EPS rose 32% to $5.29.

Guidance FY2022:

Total Revenue is expected to increase by a high teens percentage. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $43.44B.

Core EPS is expected to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage

The company said total revenue from COVID-19 medicines is expected to decline by a low-to-mid twenties percentage, with an expected decline in sales of Vaxzevria being partially offset by growth in Evusheld sales. The majority of vaccine revenue in 2022 is expected to come from initial contracts.

The British drugmaker added that Emerging Markets Total Revenue, including China, is expected to grow mid-single-digits in FY 2022. China Total Revenue is expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in FY 2022, mainly due to continued NRDL and VBP program impacting various medicines.

AZN +3.48% pre-market to $59.19