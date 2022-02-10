Will traders let fly, or magnify their outcry, to today's CPI?

Get ready for a move above 7%. The latest CPI data is out today, with economists expecting the figure to have soared 7.3% in January, from a four-decade record notched in December. It'll be another important gauge for the market as investors seek more information on pace and level of coming Fed rate hikes that are due to start in March. As of the last count, estimates on Wall Street ranged from three rate increases all the way to seven for 2022, with the federal funds rate projected to end the year anywhere from 1.25% to 2.00%.

How will traders take it? "I can only hope for a 'no gasp' week in terms of the data. U.S. CPI is expected to be significantly hotter than the previous month, so I don't expect any real rattling of markets unless it comes in above expectations," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury keeps climbing, notching a 2.5-year high this week at a level of 1.95%. Worried about inflation? Harbor Capital looks to help with a new ETF filing

High inflation has already lifted costs on almost everything, ranging from groceries and gas to cars and rent, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on sub-sectors of the Consumer Price Index. Core CPI - which excludes food and energy - and is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, is forecast to rise 5.9% Y/Y vs; a pace of 5.5% in December. Looking to respond to the price pressures, the central bank has backed away from its "transitory" forecast that it had held for much of last year, signaling rate increases, the end of pandemic-era bond-buying and a reduction in the size of its balance sheet.

Earnings transcripts: Corporate America can't stop talking about inflation either. In fact, words like "supply chains," "logistics" and "inflation" appeared on 71% of Q4 earnings calls, up from 39.2% from the prior year. "This is a reversal from expectations at the beginning of the pandemic, where companies expected a fall in economic activity and an extended recession," noted supply chain researcher Panjiva, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Cathie Wood: 'We don’t have an inflation problem'