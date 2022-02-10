GSK-Vir's COVID therapy retains neutralizing activity against Omicron variant
Feb. 10, 2022 5:28 AM ETVir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) said preclinical data suggested that their COVID-19 therapy sotrovimab retained neutralizing activity against the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron.
- The companies will share the pseudovirus results with government and regulatory authorities around the world.
- “We note recent conclusions from another lab, which state that no approved or authorized monoclonal antibodies for treatment retain activity against all subvariants of Omicron. We are therefore pleased to share that, based on our pseudovirus and extensive pharmacokinetic data, we believe that the 500 mg dose of sotrovimab is sufficient to retain activity against the BA.2 variant, just as it has against all other variants of concern and interest," said Vir’s CEO George Scangos.
- GSK +1.17% pre-market to $44.78.