GE confirms to sell part of steam power’s nuclear activities to EDF
Feb. 10, 2022 5:38 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)ECIFFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GE (NYSE:GE) has signed an exclusive agreement with EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) to offload its Steam Power’s nuclear power activities.
- The proposed transaction includes GE Steam Power’s conventional island equipment for new nuclear power plants—including the world’s most powerful steam turbine in operation, the Arabelle turbine, as well as maintenance and upgrades for existing nuclear power plants.
- It would also include steam turbine technology for future nuclear plants, like the next generation of European pressurized reactors (EPR2) and small modular reactors (SMR).
- The company would retain a services-focused Steam Power business and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy.
- The nuclear activities and teams in proposed transaction are based in about fifteen countries, with nearly 70 percent of the workforce in France, including at GE Steam Power manufacturing sites like Belfort and La Courneuve.
- GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “This plan supports GE’s efforts to focus our portfolio to be a best-in-class services partner to our Steam Power customers through the energy transition. Nuclear plays an important role in the energy transition, and GE will continue to support the industry through servicing our nuclear steam turbine fleet in the Americas as well as through GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy’s nuclear reactors, fuels, and services, including our SMR technology.”
- Financial terms of the proposed transaction were not disclosed.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
- Previously: EDF to buy GE's French turbine unit, minister says