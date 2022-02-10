GSK's Benlysta gets approval in China to treat lupus nephritis
Feb. 10, 2022 5:46 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said China’s National Medical Products Administration approved Benlysta (belimumab) to treat adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard of care.
- LN occurs when lupus autoantibodies affect the parts in the kidneys that filter out waste. This causes kidney inflammation and can lead to worsening of kidney function.
- The approval extends the current indication in China as add-on therapy in adults and children aged five years and older with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) — a condition in which the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs.
- The British drugmaker said the approval makes belimumab China's first and only biologic medicine approved for SLE and LN.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called BLISS-LN evaluating belimumab in adult patients with active LN.
- The study showed that over two years, belimumab along with standard therapy, increased renal response rates and helped to reduce the risk of worsening of kidney disease, compared to standard of care alone.
