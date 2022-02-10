Aptiv raises $2.5B debt capital in three tranches
Feb. 10, 2022 5:45 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has priced $700M of 2.396% Senior Notes due 2025, $800M of 3.250% Senior Notes due 2032 and $1B principal amount of 4.150% Senior Notes due 2052.
- The notes will be co-issued by the company and Aptiv Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of the company and will be guaranteed by Aptiv Global Financing Limited, an indirect subsidiary.
- The 2025 notes will be issued at 100.000% of the principal amount, the 2032 Notes will be issued at 99.600% of the principal amount and the 2052 Notes will be issued at 99.783% of the principal amount.
- The net proceeds will be used to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable in connection with the company's previously announced acquisition of Wind River Systems, Inc. (WIND) and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2022.