Siemens GAAP EPS of €2.24, revenue of €16.5B
Feb. 10, 2022 5:53 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)SMAWFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Siemens press release (OTCPK:SIEGY): FQ1 GAAP EPS of €2.24.
- Revenue of €16.5B (+17% Y/Y).
- Orders surged 52% to €24.2B on double-digit increases in all industrial businesses. Book-to-bill ratio of 1.47.
- Free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations stronger Y/Y at €1.1B.
- Outlook: "We expect this profitable growth of our industrial businesses to drive an increase in basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting (EPS pre PPA) to a range of €8.70 to €9.10, up from €8.32 in fiscal 2021. We assume that rigorous execution of our portfolio optimization strategy will contribute similarly as in fiscal 2021, when we generated €1.5 billion in net income from the sale of our Flender business, divestment of our stakes in Bentley Systems, Inc. and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., and revaluation of our stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc."