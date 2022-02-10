Precision Drilling GAAP EPS of -C$2.05, revenue of C$295.2M beats by C$10.12M
Feb. 10, 2022
- Precision Drilling press release (NYSE:PDS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$2.05.
- Revenue of C$295.2M (+46.4% Y/Y) beats by C$10.12M.
- Generated cash and funds provided by operations of C$60 million and C$63 million, respectively.
- President and CEO Kevin Neveu stated: “Our 2022 strategic priorities, outlined later in this release, reinforce our commitment to growing our technology and ESG leadership positions, fortifying the balance sheet and improving returns to shareholders. Under our recently announced capital allocation framework, we expect to surpass $1 billion of debt reduction, achieve leverage levels below 1.5 times and increase allocations directly to shareholders by the end of 2025. Since 2018, we have reduced debt by $665 million and allocated $42 million to share repurchases. We believe the operating leverage associated with Precision’s business will deliver cash flows capable of supporting higher activity and success achieving our capital allocation targets, ultimately driving sustained shareholder value."